Deputies investigate hit-and-run after man found dead on highway in Frostproof

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the person who sped off from the scene after striking a pedestrian and leaving him for dead in Frostproof.

Dispatchers got a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. Friday from someone who stated there was a man along the side of along U.S. Highway 27 just north of Avon Park Cutoff Road.

When emergency crews got to the scene, they found 33-year-old Jerry Dean Walker dead.

Walker was found wearing only basketball shorts. He did not have any other clothing or shoes on.

Deputies say he had beer cans on him. They believe impairment was involved on his part, and say it appears he was walking in the roadway when he was hit.

Investigators are looking for a car. It’s not known the make, model or color.

The area is incredibly dark with few businesses, so the possibility of witnesses is highly unlikely.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 27 were closed for a few hours, but have since re-opened.

Anyone who was in the area around midnight or has any information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (863) 298-6200.

