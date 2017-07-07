Dallas police shooting probe going to prosecutors next week

By Published: Updated:
Peace officers from various agencies salute during a memorial service for fallen police in downtown Dallas, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The Dallas Police Department and city leaders held a ceremony to honor fallen officers as part of the annual Police Memorial Day less than a year after five officers were slain. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (AP) — An investigation into the ambush shooting a year ago that killed five Dallas law enforcement officers and injured nine others as well as two civilians will be turned over to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office early next week, police officials said Friday.

But it will take longer for details of that investigation to be released to the public because it will go before a grand jury to decide whether there was proper use of force during the incident that culminated in shooter Micah Johnson being killed by an explosives-carrying robot.

Friday marked the first anniversary of the sniper shootings that left five police officers dead.

Officers gathered about 200 shell casings, including 118 casings from the 44-foot hallway in El Centro College between police negotiators and Johnson, said Assistant Chief Randal Blankenbaker. He said investigators reviewed almost 500 files and thousands of hours of camera footage.

Twelve officer-worn body cameras had footage of the “Ground Zero” of the shooting, Blankenbaker said. Investigators reviewed about a dozen other body cameras from officers running to the scene and 22 dashboard cameras. Also reviewed was video from street cameras, surveillance cameras and from college cameras and cell phone videos. In the first 24 hours after the shootings, police made initial interviews with about 240 witnesses.

Any officer who fired his weapon had to have both his or her body camera footage reviewed and turn his weapon in for review, Blankenbaker said.

___

This story corrects that almost 500 files and thousands of hours of camera footage were reviewed, not 500 hours of camera footage.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s