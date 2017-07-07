Bear roams into Land O’ Lakes backyard

Published:
Laura Murphy & Tibor Kormanyos

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Land O’ Lakes residents had a surprise guest visit their home—a hungry bear.

Laura Murphy and Tibor Kormanyos spotted a bear exploring their backyard on Friday morning.

Murphy said this wasn’t the first time the bear had paid them a visit.

“We knew it had come before in the last week at least a couple of times due to tipping over the bird feeder, but we hadn’t seen it until we got the pictures early this morning. We also heard about it being seen in the neighborhood recently on a Facebook group page,” she told News Channel 8.

Bear sightings are always exciting, but it is important to remember bears can be unpredictable and dangerous. The National Park Service advises anyone who spots a bear to stay calm, pick up small children, make yourself look as large as possible, do NOT allow the bear to access your food and be especially cautious.

Bear explores backyard in Land O’ Lakes

 

