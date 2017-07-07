911 calls released after Bradenton man shoots his stepson in the head

Police: 36-year-old Joshua Rapolla shot 19-year-old son during argument and accidentally hit 12-year-old

News Channel 8 Sarasota Bureau Reporter John Rogers By Published:
The crime scene.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton police are still trying to figure out why a stepfather fired shots at his two sons. A bullet hit a 19-year-old in the head and another hit a 12-year-old boy in the lower body.

Rufus Adams, 19, was shot in the head. (Family handout)

As the investigation continues, we’re hearing the stepdad’s 911 call where he’s desperately pleading for help.

Late Thursday morning, 19-year-old Rufus Adams got into an argument with his stepdad, 36-year-old Joshua Rapolla. Police say it got so heated, the pair took out handguns, and Rapolla fired multiple shots, hitting Adams in the head and accidentally striking his 12-year-old son in the lower body.

At the 911 center, a flurry of calls came in, but the most frantic calls came from Rapolla himself.

“My son and my stepson got shot! My stepson’s shot in the head! And I don’t know, my stepson got shot in his [rear end],” shouted Rapolla.

On the call, Rapolla frequently yelled at the dispatcher to quickly send an ambulance. However, he did not mention the argument or the guns.

“Tell me exactly what happened,” the dispatcher asked.

“I don’t know! Get out here!” Rapolla replied.

The stepfather was worried for the lives of his kids.

“Hurry up! Come on! Please!” pleaded Rapolla.

“Ok, we’re on the way sir,” said the dispatcher.

“Ok, he’s alive, hurry up! Please!” said Rapolla.

Adams was taken to Blake Medical Center where he was last listed in critical condition. The 12-year-old boy was last listed in stable condition at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Rapolla and other family members were taken in for questioning, but at this time no charges have been filed. Police are remaining very tight-lipped about this case. If you have any information to help out, call Bradenton police.

