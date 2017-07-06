VIDEO: Georgia authorities rescue 2 dogs from hot car

ROSEWELL, Ga. (WFLA) – A Georgia woman faces animal cruelty charges after her two dogs were rescued from a car that police say had heated up to a whopping 167 degrees.

Police body camera captured the moment officers broke into the vehicle on Sunday to rescue two small dogs.

The Rosewell Police Department says a stranger noticed the two dogs suffering from heat exhaustion in a movie theater parking lot and contacted authorities.

Within 18 seconds, police were on the scene to rescue both dogs, according to local NBC affiliate WXIA.

“It was extremely hot. There was no breeze coming in and out of that car,” said Rosewell Police Officer Lisa Holland told WXIA. “That animal was cowering under a car seat, he was hiding, so they didn’t even see that dog at first.”

“The dogs were suffering from heat exhaustion one was suffering from a seizure out on the scene. You can see in the video that the dog was clearly in distress,” said Officer Holland. “I guess she thought it was okay that the windows were cracked.”

The dogs were later taken to an emergency animal hospital where they were treated and released in good condition, according to the local NBC affiliate.

The owner, who was inside the movie theater at the time, was not taken into police custody at the time of the incident, but she has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty and could face a fine of $1,000 and up to six months in jail if convicted.

Police say if you see a dog trapped inside a hot car, call 911 immediately.

