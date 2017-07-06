Venus Williams granted emergency motion in fatal Palm Beach Co. crash case

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – Venus Williams has been granted an emergency motion in a fatal crash police said she caused.

According to WTVJ, the emergency motion prevents the inspection of the two vehicles involved in the accident.

WTVJ reports Williams was granted the motion Wednesday, before a hearing scheduled for Friday.

Palm Beach Gardens police released a report saying Williams was at fault in a June 9 crash that injured 79-year-old Jerome Barson, who died two weeks later.

The report says Williams was driving her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV when witnesses say she ran a red light into the path of a sedan driven by Barson’s wife, Linda.

Barson’s wife survived the crash.

Williams has not been cited or charged.

Williams’ attorney Malcolm Cunningham said in a statement that Williams expressed “her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”

He said the light was green when she entered the intersection.

