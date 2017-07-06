Venus Williams granted emergency motion in fatal Palm Beach Co. crash case

WFLA/AP Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference following her loss to sister Serena in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Florida police said Thursday, June 29, 2017, that Williams was in a car crash earlier this month. He said the June 9th crash was under investigation, but declined to give further details. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – Venus Williams has been granted an emergency motion in a fatal crash police said she caused.

According to WTVJ, the emergency motion prevents the inspection of the two vehicles involved in the accident.

WTVJ reports Williams was granted the motion Wednesday, before a hearing scheduled for Friday.

Palm Beach Gardens police released a report saying Williams was at fault in a June 9 crash that injured 79-year-old Jerome Barson, who died two weeks later.

The report says Williams was driving her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV when witnesses say she ran a red light into the path of a sedan driven by Barson’s wife, Linda.

Barson’s wife survived the crash.

Williams has not been cited or charged.

Williams’ attorney Malcolm Cunningham said in a statement that Williams expressed “her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”

He said the light was green when she entered the intersection.

