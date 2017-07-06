Tickets still available for Gold Cup matches in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Raymond James Stadium will host two CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer matches next week, and the Tampa Sports Authority says tickets are still available.
The United States men’s national soccer team will take on Martinique at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Before that game, Panama will face off against Nicaragua at 6:30 p.m. Both are group stage games to help determine who will move on to the quarterfinals.
Tickets can be purchased at GoldCup.org or at the Raymond James Stadium box office, located at the south end of the stadium.
Gates open on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Fans can attend a free football fiesta in lot 6D from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. before the game.
A clear bag policy is in effect for the game. You can learn more at the Raymond James Stadium website.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Suspect shot and killed by police in Plant City
- Cops: Tampa woman tries to burn deputy alive
- 4 children, man found dead after reported stabbing
- Tampa police chief announces retirement
- Third worker dies after TECO Power Plant incident
- United takes 2-year-old’s seat away, forcing him onto mother’s lap for three-hour flight
- Lindsay Lohan wants Americans to ‘stop bullying’ Pres. Trump
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.