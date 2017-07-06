Tickets still available for Gold Cup matches in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Raymond James Stadium will host two CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer matches next week, and the Tampa Sports Authority says tickets are still available.

The United States men’s national soccer team will take on Martinique at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Before that game, Panama will face off against Nicaragua at 6:30 p.m. Both are group stage games to help determine who will move on to the quarterfinals.

Tickets can be purchased at GoldCup.org or at the Raymond James Stadium box office, located at the south end of the stadium.

Gates open on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Fans can attend a free football fiesta in lot 6D from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. before the game.

A clear bag policy is in effect for the game. You can learn more at the Raymond James Stadium website.

