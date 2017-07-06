Third worker dies after TECO Power Plant incident

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A third person has died following an industrial incident at TECO’s Big Bend Power Plant last week.
Antonio Navarrete, 21, of Wimauma was one of four workers who was critically injured in the incident. Officials say Navarrete died on Wednesday as a result of the injuries he suffered.
First responders found two people dead inside the TECO facility last week. They were identified as 40-year-old Christopher Irvin and 60-year-old Michael McCort.
Three other men remain hospitalized:
- Frank Lee Jones (life-threatening injuries) age 55, of Tampa
- Armando J Perez (life-threatening injuries) age 56, of Wimauma
- Gary Marine Jr. (life-threatening injuries) age 32, of Tampa
TECO and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are working together to investigate what happened. The investigation is expected to take several weeks.
