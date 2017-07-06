Third worker dies after TECO Power Plant incident

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A third person has died following an industrial incident at TECO’s Big Bend Power Plant last week.

Antonio Navarrete, 21, of Wimauma was one of four workers who was critically injured in the incident. Officials say Navarrete died on Wednesday as a result of the injuries he suffered.

First responders found two people dead inside the TECO facility last week. They were identified as 40-year-old Christopher Irvin and 60-year-old Michael McCort.

Three other men remain hospitalized:

  • Frank Lee Jones (life-threatening injuries) age 55, of Tampa
  • Armando J Perez (life-threatening injuries) age 56, of Wimauma
  • Gary Marine Jr. (life-threatening injuries) age 32, of Tampa

TECO and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are working together to investigate what happened. The investigation is expected to take several weeks.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s