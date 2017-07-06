Rookie Jake Faria tops Boston’s Chris Sale in Rays’ 4-1 win

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays' Wilson Ramos, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Steven Souza Jr. (20) in the dugout during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, July 6, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Wilson Ramos homered and drove in three against Chris Sale despite the All-Star’s record-setting performance, rookie Jake Faria remained unbeaten and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Thursday night.

Sale (11-4) struck out 12 while giving up four runs and seven hits in seven innings. He became the first Red Sox pitcher to strike out 10 or more in 12 games before the All-Star break, surpassing the 11 games of Pedro Martinez in 1999.

Ramos hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to cap the scoring. Ramos has three homers this season and has nine RBIs in his past five games.

Faria (4-0) gave up a run and four hits while walking four in six innings. The rookie right-hander has pitched at least six innings in each of his six starts and has a 2.11 ERA.

Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

