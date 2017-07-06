Police search for bomb threat suspect in New Port Richey

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County authorities are investigating a bomb threat at a local Publix.

The New Port Richey Police Department says an unidentified male called the Publix located at 5127 US 19 at 9:05 pm on June 29 and asked for the district manager. The unknown caller wanted to inform the manager of a bomb being placed in one of his 10 stores.

Employees contacted the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, which inspected all affected stores in their jurisdiction, but deputies were not able to locate any suspicious packages.

After an investigation, police released a photo of a man they believe could be connected to the threat. The individual pictured in the photo above reportedly entered a different Publix with a to make a return earlier in the day. The name and telephone number he provided during the transaction matched the one recorded during the bomb threat.

Now police are trying to identify the man in the photo. Anyone with information on his identity has been asked to contact Det. Ioppolo of the New Port Richey Police Department at (727)232-8905.

