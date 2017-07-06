Police: Jet ski and trailer stolen from Isle of Capri

Published:
Photo courtesy Treasure Island Police Department.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help with a grand theft investigation in Treasure Island.

Police say a jet ski and a trailer were taken from the Isle of Capri on Wednesday between 4 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. The jet ski was brand new, according to police.

If you have any information on the suspect or the crime, or have video footage that could help officers, you’re asked to call (727) 547-4595.

