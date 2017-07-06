Police investigate shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Bradenton.

Bradenton police were called to a home on 1900 block of 6th Avenue E at 11:28 am and found two people with gunshots wounds inside the residence.

The victim’s identities and the extent of their injuries have not been disclosed at this time, but we’ve learned one of the victims is in surgery.

At this time, it’s still unclear if the shooting was intentional or an accident.

Witnesses told News Channel 8 the victims were ages 19 and 11, and that one was shot in the head and the other was shot in the leg, but those claims have yet to be verified by authorities.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.

