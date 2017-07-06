Plant City police officer involved in fatal shooting

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Plant City Police Department says one of its officers was involved in a fatal shooting Thursday morning.
The Plant City police officer who was involved is okay, but police say the suspect is dead.
The shooting happened on East Alsobrook Street near Park Road near a BP Gas Station.
News Channel 8 is expecting to get more information within a half hour.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- New photo could be clue to Amelia Earhart mystery
- Man loads propane tanks into car and drives into apartment building
- Police: Man fatally shot in front of patrons at St. Pete pool hall
- FBI, Coast Guard investigate Florida newlywed’s sea disappearance
- Lakeland teen paralyzed in 2011 shooting incident shot and killed in drive-by
- 7-week-old dies after being left in car for 8 hours in NW Florida
- Hillsborough man kept wife’s body in freezer for 8 years to collect her Social Security
- Daytona Beach child neglect investigators discover boy who weighed 25 lbs.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.