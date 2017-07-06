Plant City police officer involved in fatal shooting

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Plant City Police Department says one of its officers was involved in a fatal shooting Thursday morning.

The Plant City police officer who was involved is okay, but police say the suspect is dead.

Multiple officers and investigators on scene. One person dead near a car that appears to have crashed. pic.twitter.com/lJXTZq86ep — Avery Cotton (@WFLAAvery) July 6, 2017

The shooting happened on East Alsobrook Street near Park Road near a BP Gas Station.

Plant City: Avoid the intersection or Park Rd at Alsobrook St due to an officer involved shooting. https://t.co/V4DD0gvV5U — Leslee Lacey (@LesleeLacey) July 6, 2017

News Channel 8 is expecting to get more information within a half hour.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

