Olympic star Simone Biles learns Harlem Globetrotters basketball tricks

(WFLA/NBC News) — Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles may have a future in basketball.

The pint-sized star attempted to go one-on-one with Hammer Harrison from the Harlem Globetrotters.

Biles, who stands at just 4-feet 9-inches showed off her basketball moves, while Hammer at 6-feet 9-inches tried his hand at gymnastics.

Needless to say, the two athletes didn’t disappoint in their determination to keep up with each other.

Biles crushed the slam dunk and Hammer nailed his flips!

