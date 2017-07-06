Largo police on scene of crash involving police cruiser

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police are on scene of a crash involving a Largo police officer Thursday night. 

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of US 19 at East Bay Drive.

An officer was responding to a single vehicle crash.

After the officer pulled up to the scene, his car was sideswiped by another vehicle.

There are no serious injuries involved in the crash.

Largo police said their cruiser is totaled.

Northbound US 19 is down to one lane.

