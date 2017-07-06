John Morgan files lawsuit demanding ‘smokable’ cannabis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WESH) — Orlando-based Attorney John Morgan, who financed the campaign to pass Amendment 2, filed a lawsuit Thursday demanding that the state allows patients to smoke medical marijuana.

Morgan discussed details of the lawsuit during a news conference has been scheduled in front of the Leon County Courthouse in Tallahassee.

Morgan told WESH 2 News in June he would sue the state if it did not permit cannabis in smokable form. The state has established rules that allow “vaping” as well as various oils and lotions, but lawmakers did not write “smoking” into the legislation that implemented Amendment 2.

The Health Department’s Office of Compassionate Use, also did not call for rules allowing cannabis to be smoked as medicine.

In the language of Amendment 2, which was passed by more than 71% of voters last November, there is a reference to disallowing “smoking in public places.”

Morgan argues in his lawsuit that the language was a clear reference to indicate smokable marijuana was authorized by the voters.

