Independence Day bandit caught on camera in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla (WFLA) – When Mackenzie Wooten returned home on Tuesday night, she knew something wasn’t right. It was Independence Day and she had just stepped out for a short while to watch the neighbors with sparklers.

“I noticed the door was locked and I didn’t leave it locked when I left. So I went around to the side door, the kitchen door, and it was unlocked, and I knew that door was locked when I left,” said Wooten. “Came right in and went for my gun, because I knew something was wrong and my gun was gone.”

Wooten discovered her laptop computer was also gone. She made a quick exit and called authorities.

What the crook didn’t realize is his every move was captured on camera. Wooten has a surveillance system in her home.

She viewed the video which, as she put it, showed the man shopping in her home. Picking up what he wanted, skipping what he didn’t.

In addition to stealing her possessions, she told News Channel 8, he stole her peace of mind.

“Just kind of makes you feel funny,” said Wooten. “Not feeling safe in your own home.”

Detectives returned to Wooten’s home on Thursday and conducted additional interviews and gathered more evidence. One went door to door, showing nearby residents, hoping someone knows something or someone saw something.

Wooten and her mother Misti have also taken to social media, posting the video of the break-in on their Facebook pages.

“A lot of people have seen it and shared it and are talking about it,” said Wooten. “Hopefully somebody will recognize him so somebody doesn’t have to go through this too.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking if you recognize this suspect, please call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

