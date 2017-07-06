Health advisory issued for Davis Islands Park Beach

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is warning swimmers to stay out of the water at Davis Islands Park Beach.

The health department has issued a health advisory for the beach after recent sampling of the waters off the beaches detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which may cause human disease, infections or rashes.

The presence of this bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution caused by pets and wildlife, human sewage or storm water runoff.

The health department says this should be considered a potential health risk to swimmers.

The water will be tested again on Monday and the advisory will be lifted once health officials determine it is safe.

