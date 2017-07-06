Firework explodes in 6-year-old Florida boy’s hand

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida say fireworks exploded in a 6-year-old boy’s hand, leaving him in the hospital.

The Sun Sentinel reports Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Tracy Figone says the boy was in the front yard with his 18-year-old sister on Wednesday evening when the fireworks exploded in his hand.

Figone says there was debris in the yard from fireworks used the night before. She says the child picked one up, lit it and it exploded in his hand.

Officials say the child suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Broward Health Medical Center.

