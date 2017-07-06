Deputies search for suspect who broke into Brandon church

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected burglar who broke into a church in Brandon.

The incident occurred on June 25 at Bell Shoals Baptist Church located at 2102 Bell Shoals Road.

An unidentified woman is seen on surveillance using a brick to break through the door window and gain entry into the church. Once inside, the woman can be seen rummaging through several classrooms and stealing miscellaneous items, one of which was a black tote bag with “The Bryan Family” written in silver Sharpie along the handle. The rest of the items are unknown at this time.

The suspect left the church fifteen minutes later.

She’s been described as a white female, around 20 years-old. She is 5’05” to 5’08” tall and weighs approximately 120-135 pounds. She has black hair with bands and wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using their P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

