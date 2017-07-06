Crowds gathering for Trump’s Warsaw speech

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One for a trip to Poland and Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Crowds waving U.S. and Polish flags have gathered in and around a Warsaw square where President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first public speech in Europe.

Many have come from various corners of Poland and are holding banners with the names of their towns, including “Pila” or “Gorzow” in the west. Other banners on display in Krasinski Square feature the right-wing, pro-government Gazeta Polska newspaper.

Crowds are also gathering in neighboring streets, where screens have been set up for viewing.

Former president Lech Walesa is among the special guests in the VIP sector.

Poland’s leaders have promised Trump a warm welcome before he heads to Germany later Thursday for a summit of the world’s developed and developing nations.

