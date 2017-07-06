Concerns over truck prompt evacuations at air base

By Published:

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. (AP) – Portions of Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts have been evacuated due to security concerns about a moving truck.

In a message on the base website, security forces said they became concerned Thursday morning during a routine vehicle inspection at a gate.

State police said the screening found indicators of potentially hazardous material. The truck is owned by Big Foot Moving & Storage. A woman who answered the phone at the company’s Acton headquarters said “we don’t know what’s going on” and declined further comment.

The base put a response team in place, closed the gate and evacuated several nearby base facilities.

No injuries have been reported.

State police said they closed the exit from Route 2A to the base, about 20 miles from Boston.

Hanscom Field, a commercial airport adjacent to the base, remained operational.

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s