Attorney John Morgan suing State of Florida over medical marijuana

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) – Well-known Attorney John Morgan is suing the State Of Florida over the medical marijuana issue. He thinks state legislators aren’t following the wishes of the people.

Bob Jordan is quite skilled at rolling marijuana joints at his home in Parrish.

It’s not for him; it’s for his wife, Cathy, who suffers from ALS.

She’s tried the vapor devices.

“What happens to Cathy, she starts gagging and gets ill,” said Bob.

“We tried the edibles. She can’t do the edibles, because once you consume it, you really don’t know how strong it is,” he said.

Bob grows his own pot to make sure it’s safe.

“With the cannabis, what she can do is she can take one or two puffs, and say, ‘that’s enough,’” he said.

Attorney John Morgan, who spearheaded the medical marijuana issue, credits Cathy Jordan and her husband for encouraging him to act.

“So why did I come to do this? Because there’s Cathy Jordan’s out there, there are 400-500-thousand people, sick people today, that are counting on this,” said Morgan.

The amendment mentions smoking marijuana, saying it can’t be smoked in public.

“If smoking is not allowed in public, is it allowed in private?” Morgan asks.

He believes the answer is “yes.”

So does Bob Jordan.

“That’s what everybody voted for. It’s common sense, but common sense isn’t common in Tallahassee,” said Bob.

Bob uses vaped pot for his ailments.

As for legalizing the smoked variety, he said “we want safe, clean, legal access.”

He believes it will happen now that big money is at stake.

John Morgan is asking the court to declare the pot amendment unenforceable.

There is a provision in the law the excludes smoking it, but Morgan thinks it’s in direct conflict with the constitution.

