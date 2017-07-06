8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | July 8-9

1. Want A Job Abroad? (Friday)

Calling all high school and college graduating seniors. If you want to get paid to go abroad after graduation, this is for you! Get the details

2. First Friday Downtown Lakeland (Friday)

Family reunion themed fun in downtown Lakeland. Get the details

3. Magic Island (Friday, Saturday)

Cuban Island themed Magic experience with food and dancing. Get the details

4. Xmas in July (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Join us for a massive Christmas in July Vendor event and shop local winter brands. Get the details

5. Skyway Family Day (Saturday)

Guests can experience the “Skyway: A Contemporary Collaboration” exhibition. Get the details

6. Tarpon Springs First Saturday (ish) Indie Market (Saturday)

Johnny’s Taphouse and Local Gardens by Margo present a festival dedicated to locals. Get the details

7. SharkCon 2017 (Saturday, Sunday)

Help bring awareness to conservation efforts and learn more about our sea creature friends at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Get the details

8. Drag Queen Bingo (Sunday)

A $10 donation to the SPCA Tampa Bay gets you 10 games of bingo and a chance at cool prizes. Get the details

