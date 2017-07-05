The Villages man threatens couple with ‘ISIS-style’ attack, deputies say

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WESH)—A man was arrested in The Villages after he threatened to kill a couple in what he described as an “ISIS-style” attack, deputies say.

Sumter County deputies were called to a home on Pendleton Circle Friday when a 70-year-old woman reported that Jayson Scott Kearney, 49, had stabbed her in the arm with a pocket knife, according to an arrest report.

The woman said she was watching television when Kearney approached her from behind and put his arm around her neck while holding the knife. He moved his arm across her throat and said “This is how I’m going to kill you,” according to the arrest report.

The report also stated that Kearney told the woman he would kill her “ISIS-style,” and slice her throat from ear to ear, giving her a “smiley face.”

Kearney told the woman, and a 75-year-old man living with her, that it would be easy to kill them and then steal their vehicle, the report said.

Deputies said that while the woman tried to calm Kearney down, he stabbed her three times in the arm with a pocket knife.

After he stabbed the woman Kearney said “This is what will happen if you call the police,” according to the report.

Kearney proceeded to stab the walls and television.

He was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center on aggravated battery and assault charges.

