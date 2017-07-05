Tampa’s Channelside fireworks tech issues called ‘disappointing’

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Light up Tampa Bay Independence Celebration’ fireworks show for the Fourth of July, turned out to be a bit of a bust instead of a blast.

Halfway through the 15-minute Independence Day show, the fireworks fizzled.

Pyrotechnico, the company that has put this show on for the more than a decade, had a major technical issue.

The roughly 5,000 people watching only got a partial show.

“The fireworks would’ve been a perfect end to a perfect event,” said Darrah Winkler with Franklin Street, the management company putting on the annual Channelside event.

She said when show stopped, they were definitely panicked and certainly not happy.

“Disappointing and unfortunately not just for the folks visiting our facility, but those visiting the area and the Channelside District, as well,” Winkler said.

She said Pyrotechnico, based in New Castle, Pa., with an office in Pompano Beach, is looking into exactly what caused that technical problem.

“With all live events, things can be unpredictable,” she said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES