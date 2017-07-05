Tampa’s Channelside fireworks tech issues called ‘disappointing’

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published: Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Light up Tampa Bay Independence Celebration’ fireworks show for the Fourth of July, turned out to be a bit of a bust instead of a blast.

Halfway through the 15-minute Independence Day show, the fireworks fizzled.

Pyrotechnico, the company that has put this show on for the more than a decade, had a major technical issue.

The roughly 5,000 people watching only got a partial show.

“The fireworks would’ve been a perfect end to a perfect event,” said Darrah Winkler with Franklin Street, the management company putting on the annual Channelside event.

She said when show stopped, they were definitely panicked and certainly not happy.

“Disappointing and unfortunately not just for the folks visiting our facility, but those visiting the area and the Channelside District, as well,” Winkler said.

She said Pyrotechnico, based in New Castle, Pa., with an office in Pompano Beach, is looking into exactly what caused that technical problem.

“With all live events, things can be unpredictable,” she said.

Follow Rod Carter on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s