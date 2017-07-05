Tampa Fire rescues baby ducks from storm drain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of ducklings were rescued from a storm drain in Tampa on Wednesday.

Thanks to the Tampa Fire rescue crew the baby ducks are safe in the care of a friendly neighbor.

“We’re going to try and protect them for as long as we have to,” Mary Ann Massengale told WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross.

Massengale said the babies are in a screened cat carrier with dried grass for bedding, a pan of water and some duckling food.

“The crate is turned up against a wall right now,” Massengale said. “We don’t want them to get used to humans or imprint on us. They are wild ducks.”

Massengale said she plans to wait until nightfall when the mother duck usually goes to the pond to place the babies back in their nest.

The ducklings were rescued from the pond area of Iron Oak. Avenue in Tampa.

Compliments of the rescuing firefighters two of the baby ducks are named Sophia and Emily.

