Rep. Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU due to concerns of infection

WFLA/AP Published: Updated:
FILE - In May 17, 2017 file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans and Democrats fight for bragging rights Thursday in the annual Congressional Baseball game as one unit, Team Scalise. The opposing sides are paying tribute to Scalise, who was critically wounded when a gunman opened fire at baseball practice in Virginia on Wednesday. Scalise was fielding balls at second base when he was hit in the hip, and sustained grievous injuries as the bullet traveled through his pelvis and injured internal organs. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(WFLA/AP) – Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit at Medstar Washington Hospital, according to NBC.

Scalise was readmitted due to concerns for infection. According to NBC, his condition is listed as serious.

Scalise was upgraded from “critical” to “serious condition” June 17 after he continued to show signs of improvement after he was wounded in a shooting at a Republican baseball practice outside Washington.

Scalise, the House majority whip, was one of five people shot when a gunman opened fire as the Republican team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. He has required several surgeries after the shooting.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s