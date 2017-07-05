Rep. Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU due to concerns of infection

(WFLA/AP) – Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit at Medstar Washington Hospital, according to NBC.
Scalise was readmitted due to concerns for infection. According to NBC, his condition is listed as serious.
Scalise was upgraded from “critical” to “serious condition” June 17 after he continued to show signs of improvement after he was wounded in a shooting at a Republican baseball practice outside Washington.
Scalise, the House majority whip, was one of five people shot when a gunman opened fire as the Republican team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. He has required several surgeries after the shooting.
