SpaceX to attempt Falcon 9 rocket launch Wednesday night

This photo made available by SpaceX on Thursday, March 30, 2017 shows the company's Falcon 9 rocket on Kennedy Space Center's historic Pad 39A in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Its launch, scheduled for Thursday will be the first time SpaceX launches one of its reused boosters. (SpaceX via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX will make another attempt Wednesday at launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

Wednesday’s launch window will open at 7:37 p.m.

The launch was scrubbed in the final seconds Sunday and Monday evening.

“It appears that something was out of limits. The computer stopped the countdown before we got into the engine ignition sequence,” said John Insprucker with SpaceX, following Monday’s attempt.

The rocket is carrying an Intelsat 35e communications satellite for parts of the Caribbean, Europe and Africa.

