SpaceX to attempt Falcon 9 rocket launch Wednesday night

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX will make another attempt Wednesday at launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

Wednesday’s launch window will open at 7:37 p.m.

The launch was scrubbed in the final seconds Sunday and Monday evening.

“It appears that something was out of limits. The computer stopped the countdown before we got into the engine ignition sequence,” said John Insprucker with SpaceX, following Monday’s attempt.

The rocket is carrying an Intelsat 35e communications satellite for parts of the Caribbean, Europe and Africa.

