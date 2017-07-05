South Korean barista recreating famous paintings on coffee

SEOUL, South Korea (WFLA/NBC) – A South Korean barista’s work is going viral with his recreations of famous paintings on the top of coffee orders.

Lee Kang-Bin’s passion began when he first learned to make coffee at 17.

Kang-Bin refers to the artwork as “cream art coffee” on social media.

He launched his own café, Café C. Through, after leaving the military service at 21.

Each cup of art costs $8.72, slightly more expensive than a regular latte in Seoul.

Kang-Bin uses cold coffee instead of hot, as his creations take a little time.

