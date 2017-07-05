Polk County deputies searching for suspect involved in fatal triple shooting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies are continuing to investigate a triple shooting that occurred Monday in the Wabash area of unincorporated Lakeland.

The investigation revealed John Lugo, 29, fired shots at three passengers in a Cadillac from a home on Tennessee Road.

Witnesses said the Cadillac drove past the house, turned around, then slowly approached the home. Witnesses said shots were fired from both outside the home and from passengers inside the car.

Shortly after, Lugo fled the scene. PCSO has issued an arrest warrant for Lugo for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Detectives are trying to locate Lugo.

The gunshots struck the driver, Dario Trejo, 18, and front passenger Jose Tinoco, 24.

Christopher Garcia, 18, was the back seat passenger and was not injured.

Deputies located Trejo and Tinoco and began performing first aid. They were taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

Trejo suffered from a gunshot wound to his upper torso and was treated and released. Tinco suffered a gunshot wound to his lower left jaw and is in stable condition.

Deputies found Jake Castillo, 17, shot in the home on Tennessee Road. He was taken to LRHMC and later died of his injuries.

Castillo was previously paralyzed during a drive-by shooting in 2011, where his 19-year-old brother was killed.

If you have information about the shooting incident or the whereabouts of John Lugo call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. You must call Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a cash reward.

