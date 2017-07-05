Police: Man fatally shot in front of patrons at St. Pete pool hall

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was shot and killed in front of patrons at a popular St. Petersburg pool hall, according to police.
It happened at Crabb Paradise on 18th Avenue South at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday.
St. Pete Police say a 42-year-old man died on the way to the hospital. The victim has been identified, and police are notifying his family.
The shooting occurred two miles from another homicide in Gulfport, but police say there is no reason to believe the two incidents are related.
This is a developing story.
