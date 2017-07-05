Police investigate homicide in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas authorities are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night in Gulfport.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Gulfport Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Miriam Street South around 10:30 pm and found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was transported to the Bayfront Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The shooting occurred two miles from another homicide near Crabb Paradise, but police say there is no reason to believe the two incidents are related.

Now police are looking for a suspect in connection to the crime. Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Gulfport police at (727)582-6177. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or http://www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES