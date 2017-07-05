Playground destroyed by fire in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular playground for kids in Pinellas Park is at a total loss after it went up in flames Tuesday night.

Largo and Pinellas Park fire departments were dispatched around 10:30 pm after a fire broke out at Pinebrook Park, an appealing park for families with picnic and grilling areas.

The park, which is across the street from the Pinebrook Estates subdivision, has been closed until further notice.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire, but initially told News Channel 8 that it may have been started by a grill.

