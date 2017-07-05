Playground destroyed by fire in Pinellas Park

By Published:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular playground for kids in Pinellas Park is at a total loss after it went up in flames Tuesday night.

Largo and Pinellas Park fire departments were dispatched around 10:30 pm after a fire broke out at Pinebrook Park, an appealing park for families with picnic and grilling areas.

The park, which is across the street from the Pinebrook Estates subdivision, has been closed until further notice.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire, but initially told News Channel 8 that it may have been started by a grill.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s