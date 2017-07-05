Playground destroyed by fire in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular playground for kids in Pinellas Park is at a total loss after it went up in flames Tuesday night.
Largo and Pinellas Park fire departments were dispatched around 10:30 pm after a fire broke out at Pinebrook Park, an appealing park for families with picnic and grilling areas.
The park, which is across the street from the Pinebrook Estates subdivision, has been closed until further notice.
Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire, but initially told News Channel 8 that it may have been started by a grill.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Lakeland teen paralyzed in 2011 shooting incident shot and killed in drive-by
- 7-week-old dies after being left in car for 8 hours in NW Florida
- Hillsborough man kept wife’s body in freezer for 8 years to collect her Social Security
- Pinellas mom shoots man who attacked her and neighbor
- Deputies: Pasco man killed girlfriend by stabbing her in face, neck, body
- Daytona Beach child neglect investigators discover boy who weighed 25 lbs.
- Fourth of July Celebrations, Parades and Fireworks in the Tampa Bay area
- Police: Florida man sits on gun, shoots himself in penis