Only on 8: Woman brutally mauled by dogs in St. Pete speaks out

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 62-year-old St. Petersburg woman brutally mauled by five dogs is now out of the hospital and sharing her horrific story only with News Channel 8.

Standing just feet away from the brutal attack that took place in front of her house in the 2100 block of 21st Street South in St. Petersburg, Robbie Macon is in a lot of pain. She can barely walk or stand up. She is covered in stitches from head to toe.

“There’s something wrong with them,” Macon told us as she began to cry. “They tried to eat me alive. They tried to eat me alive.”

The attack took place on Monday morning as St. Petersburg police say the five pit bulls pushed their way through a window from the house across the street.

“I remember the dogs,” Macon said as she recalled those moments where she thought she was about to die. “They come charging and then they come charging at me.”

At 5’2″ and 98 pounds, Macon was no match for the dogs. Family members tried to help but couldn’t. Then, the dogs attacked another woman.

When St. Petersburg police officers and an officer from Pinellas County Animals Services arrived on scene, they had to use fire extinguishers and pepper spray to stop the dogs.

Moments later, one of the dog’s owners pulled up to the scene and with the help of the animal control officer, they took the dogs back into the house.

When we asked Macon how she was able to interview with us, she quickly replied, “God. God. He saved me.”

Macon’s mother is grateful not only that her daughter is alive, but the attack wasn’t worse.

“I just thank God that they didn’t kill her,” Ada Walton told News Channel 8.

We asked Macon what she believed the next step should be. Her answer?

“They better do something with those dogs,” she said. “They should not even be let loose and I love dogs.”

Her mother agreed.

“They shouldn’t be able to do that again to anybody,” Walton said.

The dogs are now under a 10-day quarantine with Pinellas County Animal Services as they conduct a “dangerous dog” investigation.

The owners tell both News Channel 8 and Pinellas County Animal Services that they had just signed a lease to move into the house. They say they left the windows open because the electricity had not been turned on yet.

One of the owners told News Channel 8 over the phone that the dogs were provoked because they never witnessed that type of behavior before. He said the dogs grew up living around children and there were never any problems.

They also told us that they believe crooks had tried to get into their house earlier that morning and the dogs were reacting, thinking they could possibly be them returning to the house.

