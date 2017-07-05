No more gas-only Volvos starting in 2019

(WFLA/CNN) — Volvo is making headlines this week for going all in on electric cars.

The Chinese-owned company is hitting brakes on gas-only engines, announcing that all of its cars built from 2019 on will have some form of electric motor.

Between 2019 to 2021, the company plans to launch five fully electric cars. The rest of the fleet will either be plug-in hybrids or vehicles that combine a batter with a small gas engine.

The change was likely influenced by Chinese auto company, Geely, which bought Volvo in 2010.

China has the world’s second largest economy and is a nation plagued by air pollution. It wants 5 million electric cars on its roads by 2020.

