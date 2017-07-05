New York City cop fatally shot while sitting in patrol car

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a New York City police officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died.

New York City police Sgt. Brendan Ryan says 48-year-old Officer Miosotis Familia died at a hospital early Wednesday in what police are calling a “clear assassination.”

Police say other officers shot and killed the suspect after he drew a revolver on them.

They say the attack happened in the Bronx just after 12:30 a.m. while the officer was sitting in her the vehicle with her partner. Her partner radioed for help while other officers spotted the suspect and began chasing him.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds.

Ryan says police are unaware of any connection between Bonds and Familia.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s