New deal: Florida and Seminoles settle blackjack dispute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The state of Florida is ending its legal tussle with the Seminole Tribe of Florida over the tribe’s estimated $2 billion a year gambling operation.

The two sides agreed Wednesday to end an ongoing lawsuit over whether the tribe can keep blackjack tables at its well-known casinos in the state.

The settlement will allow the tribe to keep blackjack but will also guarantee that the state will continue to receive payments.

Last year, a federal judge ruled that regulators working under Gov. Rick Scott allowed dog and horse tracks to put in card games that mimicked ones that were supposed to be exclusive to tribe-owned casinos for a five-year period.

As part of his decision, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled the tribe could keep blackjack tables in place for another 14 years. The state had appealed the decision.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: