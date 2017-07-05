Pasco mom charged after child found with severe diaper rash, covered in flea bites

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hudson woman was arrested over the weekend and accused of child neglect after her son was found with flea bites and severe diaper rash.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to their Litewood Drive home on March 30 and found the boy with diaper rash so severe that he was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was also covered in flea bites that had not been treated, according to a complaint affidavit.

Deputies said the residence was “dirty, unorganized and had spoiled food in the kitchen.” There was hardly any food in the kitchen, and the home had no running water or electricity.

A nurse examiner with the Pasco County Child Protection Team (CPT) determined the boy was a victim of medical neglect due to the untreated rash and flea bites. The examination also revealed the child was not up to date on his immunizations.

Deputies say Amanda Bickford, 28, was responsible for the child’s welfare. They determined that for three months she had been unable to provide the medical needs necessary to maintain the child’s physical and mental health, including food, nutrition, clothing, shelter, supervision, medicine and medical services.

Bickford was taken into custody and charged with child neglect with no/minor injury, which is a felony.

She’s being held at the Land O’ Lakes Jail on a $2,000 bond.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES