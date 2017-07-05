Landscaper encounters gator in Winter Haven neighborhood

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was moving lawns in a Winter Haven neighborhood when he came across an alligator.
Lloyd McIntosh was working on Fieldstone Circle when he spotted the gator.
Police and a trapper helped wrangle the animal.
