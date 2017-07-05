Krispy Kreme warns of fake viral coupon

TAMPA, Fla. (WBTW) – If it seems too good to be true, it probably is, and doughnuts are no exception.

A coupon offering one free box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts is being shared on social media with a frenzy. The coupon, which adorns the Krispy Kreme logo, box of doughnuts, and bar code, is a fake.

The coupon is being promoted on a Facebook page titled Freebies & Giveaways, which instructs Facebook users to “Share and Comment ‘Thanks’ to get your coupon!”

The Facebook page even hosted a Facebook Live event urging people to grab the coupon before it expires July 7, 2017.

The real Krispy Kreme says people shouldn’t fall for the scam.

“This is fake. We are not promoting this. It is a scam and unauthorized by Krispy Kreme,” comments the company on its official Facebook page.

So, if you’re one of the nearly 2,100 people who have shared the coupon on Facebook, you’ll still have to pay when you see the Fresh Hot Now sign.

