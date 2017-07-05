Korean barista creates coffee art that is ‘too beautiful to sip’

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (WFLA/NBC News) — A South Korean barista is gaining popularity online with his famous coffee art.

He recreates famous paintings like Vincent van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” on the tops of cups of coffee.

Lee Kang-Bin’s passion for making coffee art, or “cream art coffee” as it is referred to on social media, began after he left the military.

Two years later, he launched his own cafe, Cafe C. Through.

Lee now has more than 160-thousand followers on Instagram.

And he even teaches other baristas around the world how to produce coffee art.

Each cup of art costs eight dollars and 72 cents, which is slightly more expensive than a regular latte found in other cafes in the South Korean capital.

Seeing as it takes a little time to make his creations, he uses cold coffee instead of hot, so his spectacular creations don’t ruin its taste.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

http://wx.wfla.com/oembed/dd_promo/dd_signup.html?