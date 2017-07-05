Kid gets middle finger stuck in desk, Lakeland Fire Department comes to rescue

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland Fire Department firefighters rescued a curious little kid who got his middle finger stuck in his desk last week.
In a post to the department’s Facebook page, firefighters said the child got his finger wedged in the metal components of the desk.
Firefighters were able to quickly free him from his predicament.
Crews from Station 2 and Polk County Fire Rescue helped get the child out.
“This is likely the only time he’ll be able to get away with doing this,” the post said of the photo.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- New photo could be clue to Amelia Earhart mystery
- Cars crash into bedroom where 2 kids normally sleep
- You didn’t miss much at the Channelside Fireworks display
- Man loads propane tanks into car and drives into apartment building
- Police: Man fatally shot in front of patrons at St. Pete pool hall
- FBI, Coast Guard investigate Florida newlywed’s sea disappearance
- Lakeland teen paralyzed in 2011 shooting incident shot and killed in drive-by
- 7-week-old dies after being left in car for 8 hours in NW Florida
- Hillsborough man kept wife’s body in freezer for 8 years to collect her Social Security
- Daytona Beach child neglect investigators discover boy who weighed 25 lbs.