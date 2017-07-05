GR8 Inspirations: Local man helps people manage their diabetes, change their lives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Charles Mattocks found a way to take his message around the globe by creating an online”docu-series” about his own struggles with diabetes called Reversed.

The series is about educating participants who are struggling with diabetes about how to better manage the disease.

“It’s taken me literally around the world. From India to the islands. I wanted to take my journey and see what it would be like if someone was just diagnosed with diabetes,” said Mattocks.

Mattocks was getting national exposure as a celebrity chef when he was hit with the news that he had type 2 diabetes.

“I used to think drinking ginger ale was good for you because it has ginger in it. I don’t know what I was thinking. I was one of these guys, with all this chest and all of this stomach so that’s when I knew I had to look in the mirror.”

Looking into a mirror and through a camera lens, Mattocks quickly realized his journey was about connecting one-on-one with others.

“That became a bigger journey as I saw people suffering, and I started to see people who were hurting. This is a killer, there’s somebody in the hospital right now dying from a diabetes complication. It’s the number one leading cause of amputation, it’s the number one leading cause of blindness. 80 percent of diabetes patients die from heart disease, so this is nothing to play with,” said Mattocks.

The award-winning producer and bestselling author will host “Reversed” and will play a role in helping people he’s met along his journey to change their diet, exercise and mindset about the disease. The series will feature experts such as diabetes educators, endocrinologist, therapists, nutritionist, and trainers.

There will also be surprise visits from celebrity guests who are also living with diabetes, to help encourage the contestants.

It’s his mission to save those struggling with diabetes makes Charles Mattocks a Gr8 Inspiration.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES