Fight over Tampa Confederate Memorial is not over

TAMPA – (WFLA) – The fight to take down a Confederate Memorial in downtown Tampa will rise again.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller says he’s seen a “huge groundswell of people asking for the monument to be taken down.”

The Hillsborough County Commission voted 4-3 at a recent meeting to preserve the memorial and other monuments to veterans in the county.

Commissioner Stacy White made a motion to keep the Confederate monument and received support from Commissioners Victor Crist, Ken Hagan and Sandy Murman. Commissioners Miller, Pat Kemp and Al Higginbotham voted to take it down.

Miller says he plans to introduce a new motion with some changes pertaining to the memorial at the July 19 County Commission meeting and he is hoping to convince at least one commissioner to change their mind on the issue.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn issued a strong statement condemning the Confederate Memorial after the last County Commission vote.

A ruling by the county attorney proclaimed the decision to keep or remove the monument is up to the County Commission because the monument was donated to the county in 1911 by the Daughters of the Confederacy and has been on county property ever since.

The monument was moved to it’s current location in the 1950s and stands outside of a Hillsborough County Courthouse annex building.

Several groups have spoken in favor of keeping the monument, saying they believe it stands for veterans who served in the war and does not advocate slavery.

Protesters at the monument after the county vote proclaimed it has no place outside of a building that is dedicated to justice for all.

Commissioner Miller says his motion will ask that the monument be given back to the Daughters of the Confederacy.

