FBI, Coast Guard investigate Florida newlywed’s sea disappearance

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The FBI and Coast Guard are investigating the disappearance of a Florida newlywed who vanished during a boating trip with her husband.

Isabella Hellmann could not be found after the catamaran she was sharing with her husband Lewis Bennett took on water 30 miles off the Bahamas.

Bennett told the Coast Guard he was asleep when the boat hit something May 12. He said that he could not find his wife so he signaled for help and got onto a life raft.

Hellmann’s family has accused him of killing her. He has denied it. The FBI has searched the couple’s condominium.

