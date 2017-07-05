Deputies investigate shooting in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Wildwood overnight Wednesday.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at 935 CR 229-P and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was later identified as Nigel Williams, was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.

Detectives say there are no suspects at this time. No further details were released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact (352)-569-1600 or call CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS.

