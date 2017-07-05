Deputies investigate shooting in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Wildwood overnight Wednesday.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at 935 CR 229-P and found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim, who was later identified as Nigel Williams, was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.
Detectives say there are no suspects at this time. No further details were released.
Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact (352)-569-1600 or call CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Police: Man fatally shot in front of patrons at St. Pete pool hall
- FBI, Coast Guard investigate Florida newlywed’s sea disappearance
- Lakeland teen paralyzed in 2011 shooting incident shot and killed in drive-by
- 7-week-old dies after being left in car for 8 hours in NW Florida
- Hillsborough man kept wife’s body in freezer for 8 years to collect her Social Security
- Daytona Beach child neglect investigators discover boy who weighed 25 lbs.
- Fourth of July Celebrations, Parades and Fireworks in the Tampa Bay area
- Police: Florida man sits on gun, shoots himself in penis