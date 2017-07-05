Deputies investigate shooting in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are investigating a shooting in Parrish.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a robbery at 4:55 am on the 16200 block of Cr 675 and saw a suspicious vehicle stopped on Rye Road.

When detectives approached the vehicle, they found two victims with gunshot wounds inside.

The victims, identified as Ramin Fard, 49, and Jaima Gadeaun, 40, were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say Gadeaun’s estranged husband, Joseph Gadeaun, lives at the residence they were called to.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES