Deputies investigate shooting in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are investigating a shooting in Parrish.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a robbery at 4:55 am on the 16200 block of Cr 675 and saw a suspicious vehicle stopped on Rye Road.
When detectives approached the vehicle, they found two victims with gunshot wounds inside.
The victims, identified as Ramin Fard, 49, and Jaima Gadeaun, 40, were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators say Gadeaun’s estranged husband, Joseph Gadeaun, lives at the residence they were called to.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Police: Man fatally shot in front of patrons at St. Pete pool hall
- FBI, Coast Guard investigate Florida newlywed’s sea disappearance
- Lakeland teen paralyzed in 2011 shooting incident shot and killed in drive-by
- 7-week-old dies after being left in car for 8 hours in NW Florida
- Hillsborough man kept wife’s body in freezer for 8 years to collect her Social Security
- Daytona Beach child neglect investigators discover boy who weighed 25 lbs.
- Fourth of July Celebrations, Parades and Fireworks in the Tampa Bay area
- Police: Florida man sits on gun, shoots himself in penis