Cops: Trespasser hid machete in removable leg cast

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Port Richey man was arrested after deputies found him walking around with a machete hidden in his removable leg cast.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a trespasser who was walking around with a machete at Days Inn on 10826 U.S. Highway 19 in Port Richey and found a man who matched the suspect’s description.

Deputies stopped Daniel Besuglow, 25, and asked if he was carrying a machete. Besuglow then removed the weapon from a removable cast on his left leg. Deputies also found a scale and three small baggies with a white crystallized substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. Besuglow later confessed to selling the drug to friends, using the scale to weigh his own marijuana and carrying the machete for protection.

He was taken into custody and charged with carrying a weapon during a third-degree felony, possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell, possessing or using drug paraphernalia and trespassing in structure or conveyance armed.

He’s being held at the Land O’ Lakes Jail on a $10,300 bond.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES