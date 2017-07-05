Cops: Man shoves, verbally attacks clerk cleaning restroom in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who shoved and verbally attacked a clerk who was cleaning a restroom in Eagle Lake.

It happened at the Race Trac convenience store located at 11023 US Hwy 17.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the restroom, saw the clerk cleaning and shoved her out of his way.

Deputies say the clerk asked the suspect to wait until she was finished cleaning the restroom, but he shoved her again, used the restroom, then continued to verbally and aggressively berate her until he left.

The unidentified man left the scene in a white 2003 Ford van with FL tag EWP A88 with an elderly female passenger in tow. Deputies say the suspect does not own the van.

He’s described as a white or Hispanic male in his 60s who is bald with gray hair. He was seen on surveillance video wearing an orange or red pullover and dark pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

